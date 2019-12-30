ARTS Pick: The Winter’s Tale

Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench star in The Winter’s Tale, to be broadcast at The Paramount Theater Friday, January 3. Publicity photo Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench star in The Winter’s Tale, to be broadcast at The Paramount Theater Friday, January 3. Publicity photo
Arts


12/30/19 at 7:02 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Kingdom of frenemies: Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench star in The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare’s tragicomedy in which King Leontes appears to have everything, but his jealousy sets in motion a series of tragic consequences. Originally broadcast in November 2015, the play is co-directed by Rob Ashford and Branagh, and is being re-screened thanks to its immense popularity.

Friday, January 3. $11-15, 6pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Write here: A year in books from Charlottesville authors



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of