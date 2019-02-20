ARTS Pick: The Suffers

Big things happen when The Suffers go to work on their fusion of jazz, R&B, reggae, and funk. The eight-piece act plays Gulf Coast soul defined by the sultry vocals of Kam Franklin, whose warmth is so energetic she was asked to be a spokeswoman for tourism in the group’s hometown of Houston. The good vibes that propelled the band to break out globally can be found all over its debut album, Everything Here. “There is a universal groove in the music that we play,” says keyboardist Patrick Kelly.

Thursday, February 21. $16-18, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.