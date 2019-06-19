ARTS Pick: The Rainbow Girls and The Oshima Brothers

The Rainbow Girls and The Oshima Brothers fill a double bill at The Southern. Publicity image. The Rainbow Girls and The Oshima Brothers fill a double bill at The Southern. Publicity image.
Arts


6/19/19 at 8:51 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

New folk: Based in San Francisco’s Bay Area, The Rainbow Girls explore vibes of peace, love, and the pursuit of social justice through tight harmonies backed by guitar
and keys. The Oshima Brothers, real life brothers hailing from rural Maine, offer a crisp blend of folk vocals and soft, poppy looped instrumentals, bringing a contagious joy to their live show.

Tuesday 6/25. $12-15, 6:30pm. The Southern Cafe & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1