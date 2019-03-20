ARTS Pick: The Public

Mighty pen: Emilio Estevez didn’t take his father’s stage surname because he wanted to honor his Spanish heritage—and make his own way in the film business. Being the son of Martin Sheen, the brother of Charlie Sheen, the husband of pop star Paula Abdul (for two years), and labeled a member of the Brat Pack in his 20s, Estevez had to work harder than his peers to define himself as an actor, writer, and director. Now, he’s found what might be his finest artistic calling to date—in the library. For The Public, Estevez wrote, directed, and stars in a story about homeless patrons at the Cincinnati Public Library, who stage a sit-in when the shelters fill up during a brutal cold snap. He appears for a post-screening conversation hosted by Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday.

Friday 3/22. $12-15, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.