Arts Pick: The Indie Short Film Series
2/26/20 at 7:00 AM
Best short-timers: The Indie Short Film Series includes highly regarded festival selections as well as local productions such as The Devil’s Harmony, Best International Short Film award winner
at Sundance. A disquieting tale of a bullied teenage girl enacting revenge on her enemies and abusers, the movie promises to stick with you long after its brief runtime is over. The screenings will be followed by a filmmakers’ panel discussion, moderated by WTJU’s Nathan Moore.

Saturday 2/29. $9, 6pm. Vinegar Hill Theatre, 220 W. Market St. 293-6992.

