ARTS Pick: The Iguanas

The Iguanas take over the Southern with their eclectic cultural mix on Saturday. Publicity image. The Iguanas take over the Southern with their eclectic cultural mix on Saturday. Publicity image.
Arts


8/14/19 at 8:09 AM
Americana crossroads: New Orleans-based group The Iguanas broaden the geographical scope of what’s considered Americana. Drawing heavily from Latin music with lyrics in both English and Spanish, the band’s songs cross cultures, styles, and languages. After almost 30 years and eight studio albums, the four-piece has gone from house band to bringing down the house with powerful live shows that feature accordion, bajo sexto, and saxophone, in addition to traditional instruments.

Saturday 8/17. $18-20, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St., 977-5590.

