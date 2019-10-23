ARTS Pick: The Haunting of Hill House

Marty Moore as Mrs. Dudley and Rachel Martinez as Eleanor in Gorilla Theater Productions' The Haunting of Hill House. Publicity Image Marty Moore as Mrs. Dudley and Rachel Martinez as Eleanor in Gorilla Theater Productions’ The Haunting of Hill House. Publicity Image
Arts


10/23/19 at 8:12 AM
Ghost writing: When Shirley Jackson decided to write a ghost story, she took inspiration from a real-life 19th-century scientific investigation, and created The Haunting of Hill House. Jackson said it was important to believe in ghosts in order to write the novel, and the result was a definitive horror classic, a finalist for the National Book Award in 1960. Jake Rakes directs F. Andrew Leslie’s stage adaptation, in which a group of psychically receptive people are brought together in a haunted mansion to confront its supernatural phenomena.

Through 11/2. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater Productions, 1717 Allied Ln., Ste B. 233-4456.

Arts

Tags:    

