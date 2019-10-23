ARTS Pick: The Haunting of Hill House

Ghost writing: When Shirley Jackson decided to write a ghost story, she took inspiration from a real-life 19th-century scientific investigation, and created The Haunting of Hill House. Jackson said it was important to believe in ghosts in order to write the novel, and the result was a definitive horror classic, a finalist for the National Book Award in 1960. Jake Rakes directs F. Andrew Leslie’s stage adaptation, in which a group of psychically receptive people are brought together in a haunted mansion to confront its supernatural phenomena.
Homecoming: Filmmaker Ricardo Preve returns with a discovery story of a missing World War II sailor
It started with a chance remark. In 2014, former Crozet resident Ricardo Preve was off the coast of Sudan to film sharks. At the end of his stay in the treacherous shallow waters surrounding thousands of islands in the archipelago, “A guy told me an Italian submarine sank here,” says Preve.
Star gazer: Bruce Springsteen goes to the desert in support of new album
With a career spanning nearly 50 years, Bruce Springsteen has long been a part of the fabric of American music. And his live performances? They’re nothing short of legendary. So it was a bit out of the ordinary when one of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest names in touring announced that he wouldn’t be
Album reviews: Allah-Las, Julien Chang, Various artists, Gong Gong Gong, and Tomeka Reid Quartet
Allah-Las Las (Mexican Summer) On their fourth LP, L.A.’s Allah-Las don’t seem in any hurry to alter their psychedelic slacker twang. In fact, they don’t seem in any particular hurry at all; the baker’s dozen of songs lopes along with nary a hitch, everything a pleasant if slightly dulled blend
Rap videos get a boost at the Virginia Film Festival
Doughman got into filming music videos because he had to. The area music producer was handing out beats to rappers left and right, but they wanted more than just music. They wanted a visual component to match the aural experience created in the recording booth. They wanted music videos. This
Building character: Actor Dennis Christopher on Breaking Away
In his 50-plus year career, actor Dennis Christopher has defied typecasting. His wildly varied characters include an Olympic runner in Chariots of Fire (1981); tormented Eddie Kaspbrak in It (1990); and Mr. Candie’s lawyer in Django Unchained (2012). Christopher, 64, describes himself as “very
Culture through the restless lens of UVA’s Kevin Everson
Kevin Everson is known to be prolific, but it’s still startling when he says “I made 17 films this year.” Asked which shorts he’ll be showing at the Virginia Film Festival, the UVA professor and internationally respected filmmaker has to consult a list before answering. That’s an occupational
ARTS Pick: The Avett Brothers
Making hay: On their website, The Avett Brothers claim humble beginnings: They grew up on a small hobby farm, grumbling often over the fact that they had never seen the likes of Hall & Oates, David Lee Roth, or El DeBarge anywhere near a pasture or a chicken house. But things are looking
ARTS Pick: Mason Ramsey
Adding up: Mason Ramsey has always been a precocious child—his family says he was crooning and harmonizing before he could talk. By age 4, Ramsey was singing at the Kentucky Opry, and he got on stage with country music legend Kenny Rogers at age 7. So in 2018, when a video of the 11-year-old
In Living Black and White—with Shades of Gray: Colorless Expression Proves Lively in Second Street Gallery’s “She’s in Monochrome”
What do we really see when hues are subdued, diminished, or deleted outright? Tough question. If you’re like me—colorblind—that’s kind of how you go through life. Art’s power when deprived of its full spectrum of possibility is difficult to gauge, since most of us who live the difference are
ARTS Pick: Wolfman’s Got Nards
Monster smash: When it was released in 1987, The Monster Squad was deemed a monster dud. But during a series of anniversary screenings and Q&As 30 years later, the cast and crew were shocked and delighted to learn that the horror film had become a cult classic. That realization inspired
ARTS Pick: Company Aiello
Handy advice: In the theatrical tradition of Italy’s commedia dell’arte, Company Aiello tells old stories in a new light through puppetry and musical accompaniment. Main character Spazzolino is a good-hearted prankster who only wants two things: “a mountain of beans to eat and justice for
ARTS Pick: Katie Toupin
Western lights: Katie Toupin is not forthcoming about her split with the alt-blues band Houndmouth, but it’s clear that the breakup spurred a new creative direction. The keyboardist left Kentucky to launch a solo career in Los Angeles, and she stepped up to the mic to put her own poetry into
ARTS Pick: Bill Mize
Listen in: “I received most of my musical education from a cheap Zenith radio,” says fingerstyle guitarist Bill Mize. Growing up in Tennessee with proximity to the area’s musical riches had a clear influence on Mize’s mastery of acoustic instrumentals. He is a past winner of the National
Rock-star night: The Music Resource Center’s annual party never disappoints
By Sean McGoey It’s easy to miss the Music Resource Center, hidden in plain sight inside the former Mount Zion Baptist Church, on Ridge Street at one of Charlottesville’s busier intersections. The MRC is one of the city’s best-kept secrets, and this week you’ll have a chance to see what you’ve
Snap out of it: Animated Addams Family update is a jokeless remake
The progression from animated family film to straight-to-Netflix series is perfectly natural. Kids want to spend more time with the characters, studios want to keep the property in the public eye between installments, and parents just want something that isn’t totally mind-numbing for them and
ARTS Pick: Jackie Venson
Axe grinder: Texas singer-songwriter Jackie Venson is starting to escape a tagline. Winning Best Guitarist at this year’s Austin Music Awards pushed Venson past all of the gender references that typically surround a woman with an electric guitar in her hands. Combining power, skill, and dreamy
ARTS Pick: Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice
Water worlds: National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes share their underwater experiences in Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice, a photographic journey that captures three unique marine environments—Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea, the icy waters of Antarctica, and
Humorless hype: Joker falls flat amid great expectations
If Todd Phillips’ Joker had been better, or worse, then the pre-release controversy might have been worth something. If it defied the odds as a prestige work, or if it were a sloppy misfire, the incessant discourse might have led somewhere interesting. But a technically slick yet thematically
ARTS Pick: Paul Koors Band
Paul’s passion: Doctor Paul Koors was just beginning to make his musical talents known when he died tragically of an undetected heart condition at age 38. The ear, nose, and throat surgeon, who’d connected with musician Greg Howard during his residency at UVA, had just recorded a second album
Album reviews: Lynda Dawn, Lindstrøm, Babe Rainbow, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, and Brittany Howard
Lynda Dawn At First Light (Akashik) The first sounds on Lynda Dawn’s debut EP—a fat keyboard bass line and synthetic handclaps and claves —come straight from the ’80s glory days of electrosoul. And as it turns out, so do all the other sounds, including the U.K. singer’s sultry, gospel-tinged