ARTS Pick: The Haunting of Hill House

Ghost writing: When Shirley Jackson decided to write a ghost story, she took inspiration from a real-life 19th-century scientific investigation, and created The Haunting of Hill House. Jackson said it was important to believe in ghosts in order to write the novel, and the result was a definitive horror classic, a finalist for the National Book Award in 1960. Jake Rakes directs F. Andrew Leslie’s stage adaptation, in which a group of psychically receptive people are brought together in a haunted mansion to confront its supernatural phenomena.

