ARTS Pick: The Harry Potter Concert

The Charlottesville Symphony's Pops at the Paramount features a soundtrack for aspiring young wizards at The Harry Potter Concert.
5/29/19 at 8:14 AM
Muggles music: Music director Benjamin Rous leads the Charlottesville Symphony through compositions by John Williams, Alexandre Desplat, Nicholas Hooper, and Patrick Doyle in a showcase of magical moments from world’s most idolized boy wizard in Pops at The Paramount—The Harry Potter Concert. While the performance does not feature film clips, the audience is invited to dress as their favorite character from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Saturday 6/1. $15-54, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

