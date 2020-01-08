ARTS Pick: The Gina Furtado Project

Take your pick: Mom, songwriter, singer, and “absurdly talented” banjo player (according to Bluegrass Today), Gina Furtado has two IBMA Banjo Player of the Year nominations to her credit. With the new album I Hope You Have A Good Life, she expands on her versatility with the Gina Furtado Project, playing original material that goes from bluegrass to swing to gypsy jazz and more. Furtado is joined by Max Johnson on bass, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Malia Furtado on fiddle.

Sunday, January 12. $14-17, 7pm. The Prism Coffeehouse at C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

