ARTS Pick: The Flying Karamazov Brothers

The Flying Karamazov Brothers unleash their wacky antics at The Paramount on Saturday. Publicity image. The Flying Karamazov Brothers unleash their wacky antics at The Paramount on Saturday. Publicity image.
Arts


11/27/19 at 7:33 AM
Let it fly. Performing as clever pranksters since 1973, The Flying Karamazov Brothers have happily basked in the career-long praise from audiences and critics who call them zany, goofy, and creative. The Brothers mix juggling, theatrics, and comedy into their precisely calibrated act in which every joke and acrobatic stunt lands perfectly. According to Variety, “Nobody leaves the theater without a big grin!”

Saturday 11/30. $24-54, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

