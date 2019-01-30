ARTS Pick: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Mindful Magic: Based on Mark Haddon’s novel, written from the perspective of a teenager with autism, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings insight and humor to the stage. Christopher Boone’s mathematical prowess has some innovative applications, and with the discovery of Wellington, the late neighborhood dog, sleuthing becomes one of them. He pushes his analytical mind to its expansive limits—and uncovers a few more mysteries than he bargained for.

Through 2/17 $22-26, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.