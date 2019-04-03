ARTS Pick: The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra

Calloway calling: The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra is named for the famous jazz club, founded in 1926, where Washington, D.C.’s elite once gathered to see artists such as Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway. When the club closed in 2016, it left the big band orchestra without a home, so the large ensemble hit the road with a rotation of guest conductors. New York-based saxophonist, clarinetist, and composer Jeff Lederer is the guest soloist and conductor for a local performance of the music of Allison Miller, the electrifying drummer/frontwoman for Boom Tic Boom and Parlour Game.

Sunday 4/7. $10-20, 7pm. Unity of Charlottesville, 2825 Hydraulic Rd. 249-6191