ARTS Pick: The Ari Hoenig Trio

Drummer’s beat: Ari Hoenig gets so immersed in the art of drumming that he’s been known to use his body as an instrument when performing with The Ari Hoenig Trio. The jazz drummer, composer, and educator has a unique ability to modify the pitch of a drum, playing notes in the chromatic scale, melodies, and chords syncing with instruments that have a straightforward range of musical notes. His extensive career began in his teens, and includes projects ranging from a punk bop band and jazz electronica to writing a column

for Modern Drummer and a continuous release of educational tools dedicated to drumming.

Thursday 6/13. $10-15, 7pm. House concert (the location will be revealed upon purchase of tickets). cvillejazz.org.

