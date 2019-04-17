ARTS Pick: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is at the Culbreth Theatre through April 27. Publicity image. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is at the Culbreth Theatre through April 27. Publicity image.
Arts


4/17/19 at 8:05 AM
Share108
Tweet
Pin
+1

Spelling bound: Contestants in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee process their dreams and self-doubts through song in this quirky, Tony Award-winning musical created by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin. The cast gives words new meaning as students, teachers, and townspeople belt out numbers such as “The Spelling Rules,” “My Unfortunate Erection/Distraction (Chip’s Lament),” “Woe is Me,” and “I’m Not That Smart.”

Through 4/27. $10-16, times vary. Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.

Share108
Tweet
Pin
+1