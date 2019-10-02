ARTS Pick: That 1 Guy

A kind of magic: After years of playing professionally in other people’s jazz bands, Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, was frustrated by the instruments and touring schedules that stopped him from making all the rhythms and harmonies he dreamed about. That’s when he started making his own original instruments and formed his unique one-man band. His first creation was the Magic Pipe, a 7-foot-tall aluminum contraption combining a strings and rhythm section. Next came the Magic Boot, an electric cowboy boot that he hits and twists for a variety of sounds. And if that weren’t enough, Silverman was a recent Tap Water Award winner at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for best musical act.

Thursday, October 3. $15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.