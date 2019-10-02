ARTS Pick: That 1 Guy

That 1 Guy (and his Magic Pipe) return to The Southern Cafe & Music Hall Thursday, October 3. Publicity photo That 1 Guy (and his Magic Pipe) return to The Southern Cafe & Music Hall Thursday, October 3. Publicity photo
Arts


10/02/19 at 7:13 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

A kind of magic: After years of playing professionally in other people’s jazz bands, Mike Silverman, aka That 1 Guy, was frustrated by the instruments and touring schedules that stopped him from making all the rhythms and harmonies he dreamed about. That’s when he started making his own original instruments and formed his unique one-man band. His first creation was the Magic Pipe, a 7-foot-tall aluminum contraption combining a strings and rhythm section. Next came the Magic Boot, an electric cowboy boot that he hits and twists for a variety of sounds. And if that weren’t enough, Silverman was a recent Tap Water Award winner at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for best musical act.

Thursday, October 3. $15, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     , ,

Previous Post

Quest for harmony: Abominable defines itself with smarts and charm

Next Post

ARTS Pick: Follies



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of