ARTS Pick: Stray Fossa

On the hook: It’s been about a year since three friends from Tennessee who make up the atmospheric rock band Stray Fossa chose Charlottesville as their creative center—and the choice of relocation has ignited the trio’s output. SF released a three-song EP in September; posted the self-recorded and self-produced single “Swells” in January; and prepares to headline its first local gig this week. Bassist Zach Blount says, “Since moving to Charlottesville to begin this project, all of Stray Fossa has felt so welcome here.”

Friday 2/8. $7, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.