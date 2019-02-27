ARTS Pick: Stick Fly

Cross examination: In Lydia R. Diamond’s Stick Fly, tension builds over the course of a weekend family getaway to Martha’s Vineyard, where debates about race and privilege cause destructive secrets to be revealed. Director Jennifer L. Nelson says she appreciates the play’s focus on a segment of African American society not frequently seen onstage. “You don’t often see stories of middle class, or upper middle class, highly educated people dealing with human, relatable issues,” she says. “It allows us to see them in a different way.”

3/7. $8-14, times vary. Through$8-14, times vary. Ruth Caplin Theatre , 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.