ARTS Pick: Spin Cycle and Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds

Gina Sobel's Gold Sounds (pictured) shares a bill with Spin Cycle this Sunday at UVA's Brooks Hall. Publicity photo Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds (pictured) shares a bill with Spin Cycle this Sunday at UVA’s Brooks Hall. Publicity photo
10/30/19 at 7:12 AM
Jazz combo: A night of jazz brings New York City’s freewheeling quartet Spin Cycle—playing everything from Coltrane and improv to New Orleans funk and raw punk—together with local flutist Gina Sobel’s Gold Sounds in a co-headlining concert presented by the Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU. Sobel is also an accomplished singer, saxophonist, and guitarist who has just returned from a global excursion of performing and gathering new influences.

Sunday, November 3. $15-25, 7pm. Brooks Hall, UVA. 249-6191.

