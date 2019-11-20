ARTS Pick: Spamalot

Got wit? What happens when Camelot’s King Arthur and his knights get goofy, ridiculous, and even a bit nutty? You get Spamalot, the musical-comedy that swept the Tonys in 2005. The play is an adaptation of the comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which King Arthur recruits a band of disorganized misfit knights to go on a quest for the famed holy grail. The play is irreverent and self-referential; the first musical number features the cast mishearing the narrator and singing about Finland, instead of England.

Through 11/24. $6-10, times vary. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.