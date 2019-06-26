ARTS Pick: Southern Culture on the Skids

Hot and humored: For more than 35 years, Southern Culture on the Skids has been playing what guitarist and singer Rick Miller calls “Americana from the wrong side of the tracks.“ The Chapel Hill, North Carolina band just might have more fun than its audience while jamming out surf, rockabilly, and R&B tunes from albums such as Too Much Pork For Just One Fork, Dirt Track Date, Liquored Up and Lacquered Down, and The Kudzu Ranch. SCOTS pulled together its best requests last year into the release Bootleggers Choice.

Friday 6/28. $17-20, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.