ARTS Pick: Son Little

Son Little arrives with songs from his soon-to-be-released album aloha. Publicity image. Son Little arrives with songs from his soon-to-be-released album aloha. Publicity image.
Arts


1/22/20 at 7:40 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Son salutation: R&B soul musician Son Little has an eclectic body of work that includes contributions to recordings by The Roots, RJD2, and Portugal. The Man. He cites Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, American indie act Grizzly Bear, and Swedish electronic band Little Dragon as early influences, and earned his biggest props to date for his Grammy-winning work on Mavis Staples’ 2015 song, “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean.” The bar is set and anticipation is high for Little’s fourth album, aloha, due out on January 31.

Sunday 1/26. $16-18, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:    

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Roxane Gay

Next Post

New life: Michael Bay-directed franchise improves without him



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of