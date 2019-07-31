ARTS Pick: Small Island

Crossing the pond: Small Island, Andrea Levy’s prize-winning novel, brought to the stage at London’s National Theatre, traces the stories of three people in post-war Britain, all trying to reinvent themselves. Hortense and Gilbert are Jamaicans moving to the U.K. with hopes of a new life, and Queenie wishes to escape familiar Lincolnshire. Their stories intertwine as they face the harsh realities of colonialism and prejudice.

Sunday, 8/4. $11-15 , 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main