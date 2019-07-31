ARTS Pick: Small Island

Crossing the pond: Small Island, Andrea Levy’s prize-winning novel, brought to the stage at London’s National Theatre, traces the stories of three people in post-war Britain, all trying to reinvent themselves. Hortense and Gilbert are Jamaicans moving to the U.K. with hopes of a new life, and Queenie wishes to escape familiar Lincolnshire. Their stories intertwine as they face the harsh realities of colonialism and prejudice.
Tarantino’s delight: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood defines an era through excellent performances
Delight is not a word you often associate with a Quentin Tarantino film, but damn if you don’t leave Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with a smile on your face. The delight is usually QT’s, who every few years gets to share his latest pastiche, a focused fever dream informed by childhood
First Fridays: August 2
Openings Chroma Projects Inside Vault Virginia, Third Street SE. “Memorial,” an immersive audio/visual installation by Bolanle Adeboye, Richelle Claiborne, and Leslie Scott-Jones, with music from Lou “Waterloo” Hampton and Mike Moxham, that considers the African American perspective and makes
ARTS Pick: Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside
Night watch: A series revolving around how we perceive the natural world, Films of the Outside, Watched in the Outside, features 10 short movies including 1953’s Daybreak Express by DA Pennebaker, and 2019’s fryar hole punch v.1 by Will Jones, who will be in attendance to discuss his work.
Glitter art: The Flaming Lips keep it interesting with a far-out music and installation project
Wayne Coyne is sitting in a hotel lobby in Indianapolis, polishing off three espresso shots from the adjacent Starbucks kiosk. “I always say, energy is happiness,” he muses after taking a sip. Doling out fortune cookie philosophies about something as mundane as caffeine intake is what you hope
ARTS Pick: Julius Caesar
Building Rome: Political intrigue and deception run deep in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, part of American Shakespeare Center’s Roman trio. The characters struggle with their own humanity and morality, as they try to justify power grabs and shady deals. Initially performed in 1599, more than
Whose history? The Niceties closes out Heritage Theatre Festival with an unforgettable debate
By Nina Richards Zoe is a bright and bold liberal arts college student enrolled in a class on the American Revolution. When she goes in to see her professor, Janine, to discuss an assignment, what ensues is a rich debate between a black student and an older white professor that touches on a
Change up: Nate Bolling says no to guitar rock in defining a unique sound
By Graham Schiltz When Nate Bolling started A University of Whales, he wanted the band to be different. After playing music in Charlottesville for 11 years, doing everything from metal to hip-hop, he wanted a change of pace. A pianist by trade, Bolling, who’s perhaps best known around town as a
Album reviews: Resavoir, Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Kylie Minogue, Elephant9, and Various artists
Resavoir Resavoir (International Anthem) It goes down smooth and it’s jazz, but it isn’t smooth jazz. Members of Chicago collective Resavoir have played with Chance the Rapper, Noname, and Mavis Staples, and the band maps a similar wholesomeness onto these nine pithy originals that don’t just
ARTS PICK: Chris Isaak
Wicked ways: Chris Isaak performs from his 30-year career, including his mega-hit “Wicked Game” and songs from the critically acclaimed 2015 album First Comes the Night. Nicknamed the “Elvis of the ’90s,” Isaak can be an emotional storyteller or an edgy rocker, but he always woos the crowd
It’s complicated: The exquisite perils of Peter Allen’s self-discovery
A confession: I’m not adequately prepared to discuss Peter Allen’s “Un-becoming” show at McGuffey Art Center with the level of insight both the artist and his art deserve. I certainly spent plenty of preparatory time and afforded the exhibition my contemplative attention. No, this is just a
ARTS PICK: John Doyle
Step to it: John Doyle’s guitar talents have earned the Dublin, Ireland native credits on the recordings of several Celtic performers and an invitation to perform for President Obama, but he is best known as a founding member of the popular Irish band Solas. Grammy-winning Jeremy Kittel plays
Too soon: The Lion King raises questions about re-shooting beloved animated classics
Is anyone actually this nostalgic? Beneath the song and dance and snappy dialogue in the new Lion King is a feeling of resignation and inevitability. This reenactment—remake would imply that something is different from the beloved 1994 animated film—fails to explain to puzzled audiences why it
ARTS PICK: Steel Magnolias
Care salon: The six women in the classic tearjerker Steel Magnolias dish out tough love and compassion at Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Based on the true story of creator Robert Harling’s sister, the play is a lesson in resilience, and a testament to the power of female
Solo spotlight: Frequent collaborator Reagan Riley steps to the front of the stage
On the enclosed patio of the Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, Reagan Riley reclines into a stack of jewel-toned pillows scattered on the bench behind her as grey-white wisps of fruit-flavored tobacco vapor curl through the afternoon air, dissipating into a thin haze that’s more sunshine than hookah
ARTS Pick: Rick Price
A musical life: Growing up as part of a family band in rural Australia, Rick Price has spent his life in music. Early in his solo career, Price’s catchy pop songs were inescapable on Top 40 radio stations down under. In the ’90s he won Australia’s song of the year and appeared on “Good Morning
ARTS Pick: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Magic in midsummer: A Midsummer Night’s Dream in mid-summer, under the stars, among the ruins of an 18th-century mansion? You can’t get much closer to the spirit of Shakespeare’s most whimsical creation. The classic comedy is performed—complete with fairies and sprites, young love, and one
ARTS Pick: Tomato Jake
8-bit emotion: On an all-electronic bill, Richmond artists Plastic_Pyramid, In Fosa, and Gleam Utility support Pennsylvania musician Tomato Jake on his East Coast tour. His latest record, Commercial Album, features 41 bite-sized songs that seem to end as soon as they start, launching into the
Going nowhere: Ride around comedy Stuber is worse than it sounds
Did Stuber get greenlit because of its name, or in spite of it? Whatever its origins, it’s bad. Really bad. The kind of bad where even when it does land a solid gag, you’re so frustrated that you don’t even grant it a chuckle, out of pure resentment. Its charismatic leads Kumail Nanjiani and
Fitting room: Local artists invite you to try on empathy in “Walk in My Shoes Closet”
By Nina Richards To Micah Kessel, assumption is the enemy of empathy. Empathy is the realization that each person has different, and equally valid, experiences and emotions that inform our every move. Which is why Kessel, Kelley Van Dilla, Adrienne Dent, and Annie Temmink have created an
The way it is now: Bruce Hornsby on sonic evolution and collaboration
It’s hard to follow all of the creative turns in Bruce Hornsby’s lengthy career. The smooth-voiced innovator hit it big in the mid-’80s with “The Way It Is,” and his musical path since has been anything but predictable. He’s played in the Grateful Dead, ventured into jazz and bluegrass