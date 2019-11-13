ARTS Pick: She Kills Monsters

Aaryan Balu, Ingrid Kenyon (center), and Tori Kotsen play Dungeons & Dragons in the UVA Drama production of She Kills Monsters. Photo by Martyn Kyle Aaryan Balu, Ingrid Kenyon (center), and Tori Kotsen play Dungeons & Dragons in the UVA Drama production of She Kills Monsters. Photo by Martyn Kyle
Fantasy rolls: Written by Qui Nquyen, the play She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes, a teen who embarks on a fantastic journey after her younger sister, Tilly, dies unexpectedly. Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and dives into her sister’s world of fairies, ogres, and dwarves, and begins to understand that she didn’t know much about her younger sibling at all.

Through Saturday, November 23. $8-14, times vary. Ruth Caplin Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.

