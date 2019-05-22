ARTS Pick: Shagwüf

Shagwüf celebrates five years as a band with a special show at IX Art Park Saturday, May 25. Publicity photo Shagwüf celebrates five years as a band with a special show at IX Art Park Saturday, May 25. Publicity photo
Arts


5/22/19 at 9:07 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Sally Rose leads her trio Shagwüf in Sweet Freakshow, an anniversary performance to celebrate five years of stirring up crowds with the group’s psychedelic, retro swagger. “The most punk thing you can do in divisive times is to write music and try and bring bodies together, to sweat and celebrate being alive and compassionate,” says Sally Rose, who promises fire dancing, burlesque, sword-swallowing, and hair-flipping, back-bending rock ‘n’ roll.

Saturday, May 25. $15-20, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1