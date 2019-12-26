ARTS Pick: Seer’s Solstice Ball

Dark night returns: Find your way in the new year by getting the scoop at the Seer’s Solstice Ball: A Tarot Release Party and Dark Rock Extravaganza. Artist and author Laura Lee Gulledge teams up with mindfulness educator Juliet Trail to celebrate the release of The Unfinished Tarot Deck. Body painting and glittering is available from artists of FUCC (the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives), and music acts Phoenix Noir, Ships in the Night, and DJ Dee Facto will set the mood for the “wintry night of femme mystique and magical visions.”

Friday, December 27. $8-10, 9pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.