ARTS Pick: Seamus Egan

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Solas’ frontman goes solo on Saturday. Publicity image Solas’ frontman goes solo on Saturday. Publicity image
Arts


4/03/19 at 7:18 AM

Brilliant moves: In the mid-’90s, Solas found stateside success crafting an accessible blend of modern and traditional Celtic folk. The band’s founder, Seamus Egan, has spent decades nurturing the evolution of Irish music from his groundbreaking 1996 album, When Juniper Sleeps, through a 20-year recording career with Solas, and now on his first solo tour as the Seamus Egan Project.

Saturday 4/6. $22-25, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

[fbcomments] Comment Policy