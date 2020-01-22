ARTS Pick: Roxane Gay

Author Roxane Gay comes to Charlottesville as the keynote speaker for the 2020 Community MLK Celebration. Image: Jay Grabiec Author Roxane Gay comes to Charlottesville as the keynote speaker for the 2020 Community MLK Celebration. Image: Jay Grabiec
Arts


1/22/20 at 7:31 AM
Rox our world: Roxane Gay can write with both authenticity and wit about Italian restaurants, feminism, body image, racism, rape culture, gun control, and other cultural hot buttons. She’s become internationally recognized for her to-the-point social criticism, and in 2019 Playboy called her one of the most important and accessible cultural commentators of our time. That same year, she made speaking appearances around the world and published a comic series about three generations of black women who are master thieves in Chicago.

Thursday 1/23. Sold out, but unclaimed tickets released prior to show, 6:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

