ARTS Pick: Ross Mathews

Life stories: Ross Mathews, the renowned television personality most famous for appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Insider,” and “Celebrity Fit Club,” engages his audience with hilarious tales and spicy anecdotes from his extensive time in show business. From spending a Christmas with the Kardashians to his TV chat with Omarosa, and his experience judging “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Williams has no shortage of memorable incidents to share when he comes to town on his Name Drop tour.

Tuesday, February 11. $35-100 , 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E Main St, Downtown Mall. 245-4980.