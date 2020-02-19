Arts Pick: Ross Martin and Adam Larabee

Adventurous Strumming: Ross Martin knows guitar, and his deep knowledge of the instrument has led him on explorations of jazz, bluegrass, country, folk, experimental, and classical music. Over the course of his many tours and projects, he’s perfected both the entrancing acoustic duet and the invigorating electric duel, and taught guitar workshops all over the country. Local banjo player and fellow music educator Adam Larrabee has skills steeped in jazz that extend to bluegrass, and rock music. His resume includes performances with Bruce Hornsby, Josh Ritter, and Charlottesville’s own Love Canon.

Saturday 2/22. $12-15. 8pm, The Front Porch. 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.