ARTS Pick: Riley Baugus

Riley Baugus brings his old-time banjo expertise to C'ville Coffee on Sunday.
9/11/19 at 8:25 AM
Lucky strike: North Carolina blacksmith Riley Baugus was a craftsman by day and a master musician by night, playing his self-made banjo with friends in old-time string bands, when he got the call from Hollywood. A friend assisting with music direction for Civil War epic Cold Mountain had recommended him to T Bone Burnett, who ordered three banjos from Baugus before casting him in the film as the singing voice of Pangle. It was a twist of fate that launched Baugus’ solo career, and landed him a new line of work touring with Tim O’Brien, and recording with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Willie Nelson.

Sunday 9/15. $15-18, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 978-4335.

 

