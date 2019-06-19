ARTS Pick: Richelle Claiborne

More excellence: When Richelle Claiborne first staged Black Music Excellence Through the Ages in March she told C-VILLE, “It’s not the history of black music. It’s my history through black music—how all these different genres have impacted and affected me, or represented me, is the thread that ties it all together.” The singer, actress, and poet is back by popular demand to reprise this arresting historical showcase, filled with personal stories and backed by a talented band of locals.

Friday 6/21. $18-20, 8:30pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.