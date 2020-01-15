ARTS Pick: Reggae and Poetry

Ronnie “iRon Lion” Brandon and special guest Davina Jackson perform on Saturday to welcome in Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Publicity photo Ronnie “iRon Lion” Brandon and special guest Davina Jackson perform on Saturday to welcome in Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Publicity photo
1/15/20 at 7:23 AM
Dream date: In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Chicago-born and Virginia-raised human rights activist Ronnie “iRon Lion” Brandon hosts a reggae and poetry showcase that begins by opening up the mic to anyone who wants to express their appreciation for King. Brandon will recite King’s historic “I Have A Dream” speech, and perform with soul, funk, and reggae vocalist Davina Jackson (seek out a recording of their duet “Love Me”), backed by a reggae band that includes former Wailers’ member Ras Mel.

Saturday 1/18. $12-15, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

