ARTS Pick: Pursuit of the Black Panther

Photographer Shannon Wild's film about a rare black panther in India screens at The Paramount Theater Friday, February 7.
Arts


2/05/20 at 7:09 AM
Ghost hunt: Melanistic leopards are so rare they are known as the ghosts of forest. Photographer Shannon Wild spent almost two years in southeastern India, battling weather, terrain, and injuries, to capture images of these elusive cats. At National Geographic Live’s Pursuit of the Black Panther, Wild shares the experiences that fill her three books and fuel her passion for protecting and documenting wildlife around the world.

Friday, February 7. $19.75-29.75, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

