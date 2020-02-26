Arts Pick: Punk the Capital

Punk from here: When her family relocated from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., in the early ’80s, Cynthia Connolly brought her camera and her passion for punk rock to the nation’s fledgling scene. Her documentation resulted in Banned in DC: Photos and Anecdotes from the DC Punk Underground (79-85), one of the first books on punk in the U.S. Connelly appears in a new documentary, Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, which captures that transformative period, and she’ll be on hand for a post-screening discussion along with co-director James June Schneider.

Saturday 2/29. $10, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 375 Merchant Walk Sq., 326-5056.