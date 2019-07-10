ARTS Pick: Pride and Prejudice

Game theater: In Kate Hamill’s reworking of the witty and romantic Pride and Prejudice, love is a game with rules and strategy, and played for high stakes. It’s still Lizzy and Darcy, Jane and Bingley, but this time the production includes modern song and dance, and some cynicism to boot. Each player is open about her wry calculations to keep her from destitution, and each knows a husband with land is the ultimate prize. Hamill combines classic romance with an eye for realism in a show that will keep you captivated through the final “Yes, a thousand times, yes!”

Through 7/21. $15-45, times vary. Heritage Theatre Festival, Culbreth Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd., 924-8966.