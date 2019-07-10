ARTS Pick: Pride and Prejudice

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Belles and whistles: More than 20 years on from the group’s formation in Glasgow, Scotland, Belle & Sebastian continue to make records cherished by its fanbase. B&S’ sound has ranged from intimate acoustic rock to synthed dance music over the course of its 10 studio albums. On the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Historic lens: Featuring over 20 films, discussions, and presentations over three days, the Maupintown Film Festival showcases the black experience in America. Topics range from the legacy of historic African Americans such as Arthur Ashe and Booker T. Washington, to lesser known events, like
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Royal drama: The Charlottesville Opera’s Camelot is complete with suits of armor and ornate sets that pull you into the fantasy of King Arthur’s court. In this all-new rendition of the award-winning play, the principled and supremely honorable King Arthur must react to chaotic reality when
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The first question that will inevitably come up regarding Spider-Man: Far From Home is: How does it compare to the other screen portrayals that followed Sam Raimi’s landmark films? But let’s be honest, that train of thought goes nowhere useful. In terms of superhero movies and blockbusters in
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Funkin’ up the coast: Providing music for the GoGo Indépendance crew, Mental Attraction Band 2.0 brings go-go from its native Washington, D.C., to cities along the East Coast. With 20 years of experience, the 13-piece band blends funk, R&B, and hip-hop to create an exciting live
By
Nick Rubin
|
Various artists Lullabies for Catatonics (Grapefruit) The U.K. rock scene’s initial response to LSD tended more towards pastoral reverie than paranoid fever dream (not having a Vietnam War helped). But psychic unraveling quickly followed, as chronicled on Lullabies for Catatonics, a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Celluloid hero: In defining its summer film series Pure Formalism, The Bridge PAI states, “In the spirit of Stan Brakhage, we stand face-to-face with the image itself—and absorb.” Brakhage was a highly influential experimental filmmaker whose career spanned five decades beginning in the ’50s.
By
Erin O'Hare
|
DNA. Deoxyribonucleic acid. Two chains coiling around one another, a spiral ladder of genetic material we inherit from our parents. It informs, on a biological level, who we are—how our bodies develop, both inside and out—the strength of our heart muscles and the shape of our bones, the color
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Do you know where your oxygen comes from? Trees, shrubs, grass, sure. But scientists estimate that at least half (and maybe even up to 85 percent) of all oxygen on planet Earth comes from phytoplankton, one-celled plants that live on the surface of the ocean, gobble up ocean nutrients and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Indie rewind: No longer confined to the house party basements that inspired its name, Six Foot Ceilings is moving up. The local band gives in to nostalgia but always with an indie tonal twist, offering everything from a moody “Hit Me Baby One More Time” to a haunting “Cry Me a River.” But don’t
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Hip-hop hit: Chris Newman, aka VA DOE, has been a pillar of central Virginia hip-hop for over two decades. An experienced radio DJ who spins every weeknight on 101.3 Jamz, Newman started making music as a teen at Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center, and he was inducted into the Nine Pillars
By
Tami Keaveny
|
Charlottesville resident, author, UVA professor, and dad of two boys, Bruce Holsinger may want to add prognosticator to his CV. His new novel, The Gifted School, is about privilege, parenting, inequity, and the corrosive extremes that parents go to in order to ensure their kids’ educational
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Art of the smile: Roberto Carlos Lange, aka Helado Negro, plays down-tempo indie that pulls as much from the electronic music he listened to in his teens as the Latin sounds of his Ecuadorian heritage. On his recent record, This Is How You Smile, Lange sings in both English and Spanish,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By Graham Schiltz Ten days after their first meeting, the cast members of Million Dollar Quartet are attending their first start-to-finish rehearsal. It’s described to me as a “stumble through,” but, to an outsider, that doesn’t seem to give the people on stage enough credit. There’s a buzz of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
High notes: Four opera vocalists, including two members of New York’s prestigious Metropolitan Opera, kick off Charlottesville Opera’s summer season with Encore!, in celebration of the opera’s 10th year at the venue. Backed by a live orchestra, the greatest hits show features an eclectic mix of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Tropical inland: Party like it’s sunny Santa Monica in a flashback to the origins of fitness culture at Charlottesville’s IX Beach Club. Muscle Beach is the theme at this week’s local gathering, recreated with weight training and a pose-off to flaunt your hard bod. The work-out and splash-about
By
Dan Goff
|
Ethan McSweeny is fond of automotive idioms. “I’m firing on all cylinders,” he says when asked about his work with the American Shakespeare Center, where he has been the artistic director for close to a year. It’s like “trying to tinker on the engine of your car while you’re driving—this thing
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Somehow, against all odds and conventional wisdom of movie sequels and their diminishing returns, the Toy Story series just keeps getting it right. The mere fact that there is a conversation about which is the best one shows just how successful it is. No one says the same about Incredibles 2,
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The trope of “John Shaft is a dirty old man” is barely enough material to build a “Saturday Night Live” sketch, let alone an entire movie. Yet here we are, the fifth entry in a once-breakthrough series (the third to be titled simply Shaft), and the most we can muster is a sometimes tolerable
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
When it comes to creating a feature-length movie on the silver screen, animation studios like Pixar deploy millions of dollars and hundreds of people to make the magic happen. Well buckle up, Hollywood, because one local teen did it right from his basement studio in Louisa. Fourteen-year-old