ARTS Pick: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Jam with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Wednesday at the Jefferson. ©Jay Blakesberg Jam with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Wednesday at the Jefferson. ©Jay Blakesberg
Arts


1/30/19 at 9:56 AM

Birds of a feather: Wild is an accurate descriptor for Baltimore’s banging bunch of birds, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, a funky foursome that channels happy vibes all around. The group’s latest release, the psychedelic LP Pizazz, features driving bass and heavy drums with a positive twist. Live performances allow the group to flourish, as it disappears into signature electric jams that set the stage ablaze.

Wednesday 1/30. $22-27, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Leave a Comment

comments

Comment Policy