ARTS Pick: Phosphorescent

Milestone milieu: It’s been a tumultuous five years for Phosphorescent (née Matthew Houck, left). He fell in love, had two kids, moved to Nashville, and “somewhere along the way, he nearly died of meningitis.” This life-altering period also sourced his critically lauded new album, C’est La Vie, another set of tunes elevated by Houck’s signature meld of plaintive vocals and atmospheric production that The Guardian calls “a record to bathe in.”

Wednesday 4/17. $22-25, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.