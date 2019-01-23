ARTS Pick: Phil Vassar

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Phil Vassar, who has penned hits for Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, and Jo Dee Messina, among others, plays The Jefferson Theater Saturday, January 26. Phil Vassar, who has penned hits for Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, and Jo Dee Messina, among others, plays The Jefferson Theater Saturday, January 26.
Arts


1/23/19 at 7:00 AM

With wistful country vocals propelling his chart-smashing hits, snatching hearts is Phil Vassar’s game. Before signing his own recording contract and landing 10 original songs at No. 1, Vassar penned hits for Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, and Jo Dee Messina, among others. His recent induction into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame is another step on the Lynchburg native’s path to becoming a country music legend.

Saturday, January 26. $35-40, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

Leave a Comment

comments

Comment Policy