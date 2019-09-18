ARTS Pick: Pat Alger

Songwriter Pat Alger has written eight No. 1 songs and many hits for Americana and country artists. He's playing them at C'ville Coffee on Saturday. Publicity image. Songwriter Pat Alger has written eight No. 1 songs and many hits for Americana and country artists. He’s playing them at C’ville Coffee on Saturday. Publicity image.
Tami Keaveny

9/18/19 at 7:52 AM
Behind the hits: Chart-topping songwriter Pat Alger says, “It never grows old hearing a great singer perform one of my songs.” Alger brought his skills to Nashville in the ‘80s, and made a name penning hits for others including Nanci Griffith and Garth Brooks. His songs have been performed by Peter, Paul and Mary, Dolly Parton, Lyle Lovett, Brenda Lee, and Crystal Gayle, and in 2010, Alger was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His live show includes many of his recognizable hits, plus some tunes he’s kept for himself.

Saturday 9/21. $2-23, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.

