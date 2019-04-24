ARTS Pick: Parachute

It’s been over 10 years since pop group Parachute (formed at Charlottesville High School) found itself sharing a stage with the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift on New Year’s Eve in Times Square. The appearance was a promo for the band’s locally produced debut album, Losing Sleep, which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Digital chart, and opened the door to major tours with Kelly Clarkson, Plain White T’s, and Michelle Branch and the Goo Goo Dolls. In the years since, band members have come and gone, labels have changed, and the group’s songwriting has matured. Parachute says its self-titled fifth album (out on May 10) is reflective, intimate, and “unfolds with a more artfully minimalist sound than they’ve ever embraced before.”

Tuesday, April 30. $25-27 , 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.