ARTS Pick: Panic! at the Disco

From the old-time fan favorite “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” to the latest platinum single “High Hopes,” Panic! at the Disco serves up another album full of soaring vocals and punk-tinged brass orchestrations. Pray for the Wicked is the sixth record by the emo pop forefathers whose tumultuous membership finds frontman Brendon Urie as the band’s sole remaining original member—yet the dancing days are far from over as Panic! continues to fill arenas around the world.

Wednesday, January 23. $28 and up , 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.