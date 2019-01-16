ARTS Pick: Oldest Sea

1/16/19 at 7:00 AM

Haunting vocals paired with gentle guitar strumming define Sam Marandola’s solo project Oldest Sea. There’s no need for heavy rhythms on her self-released LP Sage Burner—it showcases just how effective pure instrumentation paired with melancholy vocals can be. With Winterweeds, Brandon Morsberger, and The Big Drum In The Sky Religion, fingerpicking blues and psychedelic also make an appearance on the bill.

Saturday, January 19. $5, 8pm. Twisted Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

