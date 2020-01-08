ARTS Pick: Nick Nace

Playing it off: If things had gone according to plan, you’d know Nick Nace for his acting work. A self-proclaimed drama kid, Nace followed his dreams to New York City to attend acting school, and spent his spare time playing guitar. Soon enough, he says that cheap guitar was guiding him towards the tunes, and the result is a full-length album, Wrestling with the Mystery. The intimate songwriting and catchy melodies have earned Nace comparisons to Hayes Carll, Justin Townes Earle, Slaid Cleaves, and James McMurtry.

Thursday, January 9. Free, 8pm. Blue Moon Diner, 512 W. Main St. 980-6666.