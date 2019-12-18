ARTS Pick: Nice & Naughty Holiday Burlesque

Different is what Out of Body Burlesque knows best. Catch the troupe's holiday show at IX this weekend. Publicity photo Different is what Out of Body Burlesque knows best. Catch the troupe’s holiday show at IX this weekend. Publicity photo
Arts


12/18/19 at 7:08 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Grinchy grins: Out of Body Burlesque hypes its audience with this fair warning: Prepare yourselves for something different because different is what we know best. This time around the collective brings extra heat to the holiday with its Nice & Naughty Holiday Burlesque show. Bebe Demure, alt-model Tabbie Athame (above), Honey Yvonne, Leia Lovecraft, and necro queen of burlesque Franki Boom-Boom perform with sass, sizzle, and a bit of giggle.

Saturday, December 21. $7-10, 8:30pm. 18-plus. IX Art Park 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

ARTS Pick: Cirque Dreams Holidaze



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of