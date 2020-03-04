Pick: New Works Festival

3/04/20 at 7:00 AM
Fresh perspectives: Student playwrights, screenwriters, choreographers, musicians, and more get their chance to have the fruits of their creative labors appreciated in UVA’s The New Works Festival. This year’s plays feature ruminations on the risks of first dates; a fantasy written from a child’s perspective; a therapizing Uber driver; and a quest for workers’ solidarity. Dave Dalton and Doug Grissom guide UVA’s up-and-coming creators through productions that are innovative and surprising.

Through 3/5. $5, 8pm. Helms Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd., 924-3376.

