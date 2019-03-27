ARTS Pick: Neave Trio

Rule of three:How many trios are in a Neave Trio (below) concert? If you count the musical works—Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio; Amy Beach’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 150; and Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 33—you can count up to four for this one. Since forming in 2010, the chamber ensemble, comprised of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura, has toured the globe and repeatedly landed on “Best of” annual classical music lists. Neave strives to champion new works by modern composers and reach wider audiences, and its latest release, Celebrating Piazzolla, is no exception.

Friday 3/29. Free, 8pm. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3052.