ARTS Pick: Mumford & Sons

British folk-rock quartet Mumford & Sons makes no secret of taking inspiration from American bands. Since the days of pub gigs in West London, the group has practiced a modern blend of old-timey music and bluegrass, pioneered by bands like Old Crow Medicine Show. Marcus Mumford credits the Harrisonburg group with shaping his sound: “I first heard Old Crow’s music when I was, like, 16, 17, and that really got me into folk music, bluegrass…Old Crow was the band that made me fall in love with country music.”

Saturday, March 16. $44.50-104.50, 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 888-JPJ-TIXS.