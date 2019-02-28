ARTS Pick: Mojo Parker

2/28/19 at 9:52 AM

Amped up: With his acoustic duo Parker & Gray, Staunton-based vocalist and guitarist Daniel Parker took home a first-place award for Best Solo/Duo in the
River City Blues Society of Richmond’s Blues Challenge in 2017, and made the semifinals at the 2016 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
When Parker wants to plug in, he uses his soul-based rock act Mojo Parker to crank up
the amps and get a groove on.

Saturday 3/2. $10-12, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.

