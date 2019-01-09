ARTS Pick: Mitchell Tenpenny

1/09/19

Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny writes stories about where he comes from as he navigates the musical landscape that established his love for creating personal connections onstage. The star football player turned country musician’s soulful, edgy vocals combined with his acoustic guitar-playing reflect his influences, which vary from Dustin Lynch and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Michael Jackson.

Friday, January 11. $23.50-25, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

