ARTS Pick: Miranda Lambert

Nashville smash: Superstar Miranda Lambert has a powerful voice, and a striking capacity for emotional depth. She sings female rage songs like “Gunpowder and Lead” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” aimed at abusive partners and cheaters, and she can tone it down in sentimental crooning ballads, such as “The House That Built Me.” The country queen combines bluegrass tradition, swaggering twang, and vivid storytelling into a winning formula that’s stocked her shelves full of Grammys. Accompanying her on the Pink Guitars and Roadside Bars tour are Maren Morris, Pistol Annies (Lambert’s collaboration with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley), and Tenille Townes.

Thursday, November 7. $40-95 , 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.